Hospital operator Mediclinic posts annual loss of 315 mln stg

JOHANNESBURG, June 1 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International Plc MDCM.L, owner of a chain of private hospitals in southern Africa, the Middle East and Switzerland, reported a net loss for the full year that ended on March 31, the company said on Tuesday.

The company reported a net loss of 315 million pounds ($394 million) for fiscal year 2019/2020 as compared with 151 million pounds reported 2018/19.

($1 = 0.7997 pounds)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; editing by Jason Neely)

