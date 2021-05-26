Hospital operator Mediclinic posts 43% drop in full year profit

JOHANNESBURG, May 26 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International Plc MDCM.L, owner of a chain of private hospitals in southern Africa, the Middle East and Switzerland, reported a 43% slump in earnings for the full year that ended on March 31, the company said on Wednesday.

The owner of South Africa's third-biggest hospital network reported adjusted earnings per share of 0.14 pound ($0.1982) for the year compared with 0.24 pound reported in the same period a year ago.

Its revenues for the year was down 3% to 2,995 million pounds, it said.

($1 = 0.7064 pounds)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee, editing by Louise Heavens)

