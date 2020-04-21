US Markets
Hospital operator HCA Healthcare pulls 2020 forecast due to coronavirus outbreak

Manas Mishra Reuters
Vishwadha Chander Reuters
Hospital operator HCA Healthcare Inc on Tuesday withdrew its 2020 forecast and suspended its share buy-back program as hospitals across the United States cancel lucrative surgeries to focus on the coronavirus outbreak.

Net income attributable to HCA fell to $581 million, or $1.69 per share, in the first quarter, from $1.04 billion, or $2.97 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose to $12.86 billion from $12.52 billion.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

