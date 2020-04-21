Hospital operator HCA Healthcare pulls 2020 forecast due to coronavirus outbreak
April 21 (Reuters) - Hospital operator HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N on Tuesday withdrew its 2020 forecast and suspended its share buy-back program as hospitals across the United States cancel lucrative surgeries to focus on the coronavirus outbreak.
Net income attributable to HCA fell to $581 million, or $1.69 per share, in the first quarter, from $1.04 billion, or $2.97 per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose to $12.86 billion from $12.52 billion.
