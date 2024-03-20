News & Insights

Hospital chain Aster DM says deal to sell major stake in Gulf business nearing completion

March 20, 2024 — 05:48 am EDT

Written by Ashish Chandra for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, March 20 (Reuters) - Hospital chain Aster DM Healthcare ATRD.NS on Wednesday said that the separation of its Indian and Gulf businesses, alongside the proposed investment in its GCC business by an investor group, is in the final stage of completion.

Aster DM Healthcare in November last year had agreed to sell a majority stake in its Gulf business to a consortium led by private-equity firm Fajr Capital for $1 billion.

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((ashish.chandra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 7982114624;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.