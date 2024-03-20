Hospital chain Aster DM says deal to sell major stake in Gulf business nearing completion

BENGALURU, March 20 (Reuters) - Hospital chain Aster DM Healthcare ATRD.NS on Wednesday said that the separation of its Indian and Gulf businesses, alongside the proposed investment in its GCC business by an investor group, is in the final stage of completion.

Aster DM Healthcare in November last year had agreed to sell a majority stake in its Gulf business to a consortium led by private-equity firm Fajr Capital for $1 billion.

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

