Hosokawa Micron (TYO:6277) Price Target Increased by 19.05% to 5,100.00

The average one-year price target for Hosokawa Micron (TYO:6277) has been revised to 5,100.00 / share. This is an increase of 19.05% from the prior estimate of 4,284.00 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5,050.00 to a high of 5,250.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.86% from the latest reported closing price of 4,255.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hosokawa Micron. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6277 is 0.06%, an increase of 29.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.43% to 893K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 140K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 109K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6277 by 12.64% over the last quarter.

TISVX - Transamerica International Small Cap Value I holds 100K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing an increase of 4.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6277 by 8.04% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 98K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 88K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

