Hoshizaki Reports Strong Sales Growth and Raises Forecast

Hoshizaki Corporation reported a 17.4% increase in net sales to 331.3 billion yen for the first nine months of 2024, driven by a 20.7% rise in operating profit. Despite a slight drop in comprehensive income, the company revised its earnings forecast upwards for the full year, reflecting confidence in its financial performance.

