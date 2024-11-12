News & Insights

Stocks

Hoshizaki Reports Strong Sales Growth and Raises Forecast

November 12, 2024 — 02:03 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HOSHIZAKI (JP:6465) has released an update.

Hoshizaki Corporation reported a 17.4% increase in net sales to 331.3 billion yen for the first nine months of 2024, driven by a 20.7% rise in operating profit. Despite a slight drop in comprehensive income, the company revised its earnings forecast upwards for the full year, reflecting confidence in its financial performance.

For further insights into JP:6465 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HSHIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.