News & Insights

Stocks

HOSHIZAKI Increases 2024 Financial Forecast Amid Strong Demand

November 12, 2024 — 02:03 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HOSHIZAKI (JP:6465) has released an update.

HOSHIZAKI CORPORATION has revised its financial forecast for 2024, anticipating higher net sales and profits due to increased demand both domestically and internationally, as well as contributions from recently acquired companies. The company expects net sales to reach 430 billion yen, a 4.9% increase from the previous forecast.

For further insights into JP:6465 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HSHIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.