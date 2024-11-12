HOSHIZAKI Increases 2024 Financial Forecast Amid Strong Demand

HOSHIZAKI (JP:6465) has released an update.

HOSHIZAKI CORPORATION has revised its financial forecast for 2024, anticipating higher net sales and profits due to increased demand both domestically and internationally, as well as contributions from recently acquired companies. The company expects net sales to reach 430 billion yen, a 4.9% increase from the previous forecast.

