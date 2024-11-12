Hoshizaki to Acquire 2.5 Million Treasury Shares

HOSHIZAKI (JP:6465) has released an update.

Hoshizaki Corporation has announced a plan to acquire up to 2.5 million of its own shares, valued at up to 10 billion yen, to enhance shareholder returns and improve capital efficiency. The acquisition will occur between November 14, 2024, and February 28, 2025, through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

For further insights into JP:6465 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.