Hoshino Resorts REIT Achieves High GRESB Ratings

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. (JP:3287) has released an update.

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. has been recognized with ‘3 Stars’ in the 2024 GRESB Real Estate Assessment for the fourth year in a row and achieved the highest ‘A Level’ for GRESB Public Disclosure for the third consecutive year. This underscores the company’s strong commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. Going forward, they aim to enhance business sustainability and maximize shareholder value through ESG-focused investments and management strategies.

