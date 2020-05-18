Horton Inc Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DHI

In trading on Monday, shares of Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.28, changing hands as high as $50.94 per share. Horton Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DHI's low point in its 52 week range is $25.51 per share, with $62.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.43. The DHI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.