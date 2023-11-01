Horton Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DHI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $108.36, changing hands as high as $109.36 per share. Horton Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DHI's low point in its 52 week range is $72.04 per share, with $132.2999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $109.12. The DHI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
