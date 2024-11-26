News & Insights

Horseshoe Metals Updates on Director’s Share Interests

November 26, 2024 — 02:50 am EST

Horseshoe Metals Limited (AU:HOR) has released an update.

Horseshoe Metals Limited has announced a change in the interests of Director Kate Stoney, with the expiration of 1,000,000 unlisted options. This adjustment leaves her holding a total of 3,250,000 fully paid ordinary shares and other unlisted options. Such changes can influence market perceptions and investor strategies.

