Horseshoe Metals Updates on Director’s Share Interests

Horseshoe Metals Limited has announced a change in the interests of Director Kate Stoney, with the expiration of 1,000,000 unlisted options. This adjustment leaves her holding a total of 3,250,000 fully paid ordinary shares and other unlisted options. Such changes can influence market perceptions and investor strategies.

