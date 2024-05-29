News & Insights

Horseshoe Metals Options Cease Amidst Conditions

May 29, 2024 — 02:28 am EDT

Horseshoe Metals Limited (AU:HOR) has released an update.

Horseshoe Metals Limited has announced the cessation of 1.5 million options due to unmet conditions. The options, identified by the ASX code HORAAG and originally expiring on May 26, 2026, ceased on May 26, 2024. This announcement may impact investors tracking the company’s capital structure and future prospects.

