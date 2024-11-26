Horseshoe Metals Limited Announces Expiry of Options

Horseshoe Metals Limited (AU:HOR) has released an update.

Horseshoe Metals Limited has announced the cessation of 3,000,000 options with an expiry on November 26, 2024. These securities, which had an exercise price of $0.06, have expired without being exercised or converted. This update may interest shareholders and potential investors tracking the company’s stock performance.

