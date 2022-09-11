US Markets

Horseracing-Horse bred by Queen Elizabeth wins race in Baltimore

Hritika Sharma Reuters
A horse bred by Queen Elizabeth won a race in the American city of Baltimore on Saturday, two days after the British monarch died following a reign spanning seven decades.

West Newton, a six-year-old gelding, rallied from sixth place to win by a half-length, his fourth victory in 19 races.

The queen died on Thursday aged 96 at her Balmoral residence in Scotland.

Horse racing was the queen's passion and she was a regular race-goer as well as an owner and breeder of racing stock.

British horse racing will resume on Sunday after all meetings were suspended for two days as a mark of respect. Racing has been cancelled on Sept. 19, the day of the queen's funeral.

