News & Insights

US Markets
CHDN

Horse racing-Skinner becomes fourth horse scratched from Kentucky Derby

Credit: REUTERS/Matt Stone

May 05, 2023 — 11:52 am EDT

Written by Frank Pingue for Reuters ->

May 5 (Reuters) - Skinner, the bay colt trained by John Shirreffs, has become the fourth horse scratched from Saturday's Kentucky Derby, bringing the field for the first leg of U.S. thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown down to 19, Churchill Downs said on Friday.

C R K Stable's Skinner was scratched because of an elevated temperature after having galloped a mile strongly during a training session early on Friday.

Skinner was a fast-closing third in his most-recent outing, the Santa Anita Derby in early April, and was seen as a serious contender for the Kentucky Derby. He had been scheduled to be handled by California's top rider, Juan Hernandez.

The announcement comes a day after Lord Miles, Practical Move and Continuar were also scratched from the field, each for varying reasons. The last time four horses were scratched from the Kentucky Derby was 2015 when 22 horses entered the race.

Lord Miles was scratched after Churchill Downs suspended the bay colt's trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. following the death of two of his horses at the property ahead of the Kentucky Derby.

Tim Yakteen's Practical Move was removed from the field with an elevated temperature while Continuar, who was one of two Japanese chestnut colts in the field, was scratched as trainer Yoshito Yahagi said the horse failed to reach peak fitness.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((frank.pingue@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7636; Reuters Messaging: frank.pingue.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHDN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.