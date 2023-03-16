Horse racing-Sire du Berlais captures Stayers' Hurdles crown at Cheltenham

March 16, 2023 — 12:13 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 16 (Reuters) - Sire du Berlais pulled away over the final metres for a one-length victory in the Stayers' Hurdle on Thursday, the feature race on Day three of the Cheltenham Festival.

The 11-year-old veteran (33-1) under Mark Walsh passed Dasher Drasher (40-1) on a burst up the final hill in the three-mile test of stamina.

"He loves Cheltenham. Once he got up the hill, he stuck his head out and got it," Walsh told BBC.

Dasher Drasher appeared to take second by a nose, but after a stewards' review, was dropped to third, and favourite Teahupo'o bumped to second.

Walsh said he had been in a rush to return after fracturing a vertebrae in his neck, and gave credit to his medical staff after the win. (Reporting by Lori Ewing) ((Lori.Ewing@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: HORSERACING CHELTENHAM/

