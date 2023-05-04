News & Insights

US Markets

Horse racing-Practical Move scratched from Derby due to elevated temperature

Credit: REUTERS/AMIRA KARAOUD

May 04, 2023 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by Frank Pingue for Reuters ->

May 4 (Reuters) - Practical Move has been scratched from Saturday's Kentucky Derby due to an elevated temperature and will be replaced in the field by Cyclone Mischief, Churchill Downs said on Thursday.

Practical Move was one of the Kentucky Derby favourites and had drawn the 10th post position for the 1-1/4-mile race that is the first leg of U.S. thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown.

Cyclone Mischief, a bay colt trained by Dale Romans, will now enter the competition in the No. 20 post position following third-place finishes behind champion Forte in the Fountain of Youth (G2) and Florida Derby (G1).

A jockey for Cyclone Mischief has not yet been confirmed.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((frank.pingue@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7636; Reuters Messaging: frank.pingue.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.