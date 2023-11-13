News & Insights

Horse racing-Grand National-winning jockey Lee suffers 'very serious injury'

November 13, 2023 — 02:43 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Jockey Graham Lee is in intensive care after suffering damage to his spinal cord in a fall at Newcastle on Friday, the Injured Jockeys Fund said.

Lee, who won the 2004 Grand National on Amberleigh House, was taken to hospital after being unseated from mount Ben Macdui as the stalls opened at Newcastle Racecourse.

"Jockey Graham Lee's MRI scan has shown that he has suffered an unstable cervical fracture causing damage to the spinal cord, as well as damage to blood vessels in the mid-cervical region," the Injured Jockeys Fund said in a statement to British media on Sunday.

"This is a very serious injury and, at this early time, it is not possible to predict the extent of long-term recovery."

Lee, 47, also won the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in 2015 on Trip To Paris.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.