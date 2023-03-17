Horse racing-Galopin Des Champs romps to Gold Cup victory

Credit: REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS

March 17, 2023 — 12:15 pm EDT

Written by Lori Ewing for Reuters ->

CHELTENHAM, England, March 17 (Reuters) - Galopin Des Champs pulled away to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday, earning a third success in five years for jockey Paul Townend and trainer Willie Mullins.

The 7-5 favourite finished ahead of Bravemansgame (6-1) in second and Conflated (22-1) in third.

Ahoy Senor led for several jumps before suffering a heavy fall with six fences to go, forcing last year's winner A Plus Tard and jockey Rachael Blackmore off their line.

“It wasn’t plain sailing, that’s for sure," Townend, who won twice on Al Boum Photo, told ITV racing.

"Everywhere I went there was a bit of trouble, his jumping just got a bit careful for the first circuit but going out I had full faith in him that he was going to get me out of trouble and he did."

(Reporting by Lori Ewing Editing by Toby Davis)

((Lori.Ewing@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.