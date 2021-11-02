Horse racing-Future Score scratched from Melbourne Cup

MELBOURNE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Future Score has been scratched from the A$8 million ($6 million) Melbourne Cup, leaving a field of 23 for the race at Flemington Racecourse later on Tuesday.

The rank outsider trained by Matt Cumani was examined by vets who found lameness in his right foreleg, stewards said.

Bookmakers had Australian stayer Incentivise as a 3/1 favourite to win the two-mile handicap starting at 3 p.m. (0400 GMT).

British runner Spanish Mission was rated second favourite at 9/1 for Australia's "race that stops the nation".

($1 = 1.3301 Australian dollars)

