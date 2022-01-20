Horse racing-Dunne appeals against ban for bullying fellow jockey Frost

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Jockey Robbie Dunne has appealed against an 18-month ban imposed on him for bullying and harassing fellow rider Bryony Frost, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) said on Thursday.

Dunne, 36, was found in breach of four counts of conduct prejudicial to the integrity and reputation of horse racing between February and September, 2020 by an independent disciplinary panel.

The panel found Dunne guilty of distasteful targeting and deliberate harassment on and off the course, and ruled that there had been "occasional cases of dangerous bullying".

"The independent judicial panel has received an appeal from the representatives of Robbie Dunne in relation to the finding and penalty imposed on him by the disciplinary panel after its recent hearing," BHA said on Twitter.

Frost became the first woman to win the King George VI Chase in 2020 and the first woman to ride a top-level Grade One Cheltenham Festival winner in 2019.

