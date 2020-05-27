US Markets

Horse racing-Derby favourite Charlatan tests positive for banned substance-NY Times

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jamie Rhodes

Two horses trained by Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, including Kentucky Derby favourite Charlatan, have tested positive for a banned substances, the New York Times reported.

May 27 (Reuters) - Two horses trained by Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, including Kentucky Derby favourite Charlatan, have tested positive for a banned substances, the New York Times reported.

The Times said Charlatan, who won the Arkansas Derby earlier this month, tested positive for lidocaine -- a numbing agent that is used for suturing wounds but can also mask lameness in unsound horses.

The use of the drug incurs a suspension of between 15-60 days, a $500-$1,000 fine for the first offence and disqualification and forfeiture of the purse if no mitigating factors are established.

A positive test could prevent Charlatan from competing in the Belmont Stakes on June 20, the first leg of the Triple Crown this year after the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes were postponed to Sept. 5 and Oct. 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baffert told the Louisville Courier Journal he was disappointed the Arkansas Racing Commission did not follow its rules on confidentiality and wanted a quick investigation into the matter.

"I'm hoping for an expedited investigation and look forward to being able to speak soon about any written decision of the stewards, if and when it becomes necessary and I'm allowed to under the Commission's confidentiality rules," he said.

Baffert, the sport's best known trainer, is chasing a sixth Kentucky Derby win since his horse Justify won the Triple Crown in 2018.

Justify later tested positive for a banned drug less than a month before the start of the Triple Crown but the California Horse Racing Board moved to drop the case.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru and Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular