Horse racing-Breeders' Cup to be held at Del Mar in 2025

LOS ANGELES, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Breeders' Cup will be held in back-to-back years at Del Mar racetrack after organizers on Wednesday said the site of the 2024 edition of the international championships will return to the oceanside venue again in 2025.

Known for its tagline "Where the turf meets the surf," San Diego County's Del Mar hosted in 2017 and 2021 and the announcement means the event will be held in Southern California three years in a row following last weekend's championships at Santa Anita Park.

"Our return to Del Mar in back-to-back years marks the continuation of a wonderful collaboration and successful partnership, both with our friends at the track and with the greater San Diego area, demonstrating our continued commitment to California horse racing," said Drew Fleming, Breeders' Cup president and CEO.

The Breeders' Cup World Championships consists of 14 Grade 1 races over two days.

Last weekend's event drew 109,624 fans to Santa Anita Park in Los Angeles County, where the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic was won by White Abarrio.

Next year will be the 41st edition of the prestigious event and will be run Nov. 1-2.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles Editing by Toby Davis)

((Rory.Carroll@thomsonreuters.com Follow me on Twitter @rorydcarroll; 503-830-8017;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.