Horse racing-Blackmore first woman jockey to win Cheltenham Gold Cup

Contributor
Aadi Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MATTHEW CHILDS

Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday, riding A Plus Tard, trained by Henry De Bromhead.

March 18 (Reuters) - Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday, riding A Plus Tard, trained by Henry De Bromhead.

Blackmore made Grand National history by becoming the first female jockey to win the Champion Hurdle last year.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More