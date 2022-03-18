Horse racing-Blackmore first woman jockey to win Cheltenham Gold Cup

March 18 (Reuters) - Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday, riding A Plus Tard, trained by Henry De Bromhead.

Blackmore made Grand National history by becoming the first female jockey to win the Champion Hurdle last year.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

