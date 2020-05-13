Hornbeck Offshore Plans To Commence Voluntary Prepackaged Chapter 11 Filing

(RTTNews) - Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (HOSS.OB) said that it plans to commence a voluntary prepackaged chapter 11 filing in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division within the coming days. It also plans to seek a hearing on June 19, 2020 for confirmation of the Plan following the conclusion of the solicitation period.

The company said it has launched a solicitation of votes from its lenders and unsecured noteholders in support of a prepackaged chapter 11 plan of reorganization.

The company has the support of secured lenders holding approximately 83% of the Company's aggregate secured indebtedness and unsecured noteholders holding about 79% of the Company's aggregate unsecured notes outstanding for the plan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.