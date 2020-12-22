Hornbach Q3 Adj. EBIT Rises; Confirms Full-year Forecast For 2020/21 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA reported that its third quarter net profit increased to 40.9 million euros from 23.4 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 2.14 euros compared to 1.30 euros. EBIT adjusted to excluded non-operating earnings items (adjusted EBIT) increased by 59.9% to 66.9 million euros.

Third quarter consolidated sales rose by 20.3% to 1.37 billion euros. The Group noted that the closure of stores to the general public in Austria and the Czech Republic in October and November 2020 had no noticeably negative impact on its quarterly figures.

For 2020/21, the company still expects consolidated sales to show growth in a corridor of between plus 13% and plus 17%. The Board expects adjusted EBIT to range between 290 million euros and 360 million euros.

