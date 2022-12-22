Hornbach Holding Q3 Profit Down, Sales Rise; Backs FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBAPF.PK), a German DIY-store chain operator, reported Thursday that its third-quarter consolidated net income declined 29.2 percent to 26.7 million euros from last year's 37.7 million euros.

Earnings per shares fell 13.8 percent to 1.71 euros from 1.98 euros a year ago.

Net sales, however, grew 10.4 percent to 1.55 billion euros from last year's 1.40 billion euros. Like-for-like sales growth was 7.2%.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect a slight sales growth and the adjusted EBIT level to decline around a low double digit percentage range versus previous year.

In fiscal 2022, net sales were 5.88 billion euros, and adjusted EBIT was 362.6 million euros.

