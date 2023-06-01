Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA (FWB:HBH) Price Target Decreased by 15.15% to 94.86

The average one-year price target for Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA (FWB:HBH) has been revised to 94.86 / share. This is an decrease of 15.15% from the prior estimate of 111.79 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 80.80 to a high of 117.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.81% from the latest reported closing price of 67.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBH is 0.08%, a decrease of 13.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.57% to 863K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 151K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBH by 11.80% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 109K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 65K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBH by 10.70% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 56K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBH by 7.32% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 54K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

