Hornbach Group Q2 Net Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hornbach Group (HBAPF.PK) reported that its second quarter net profit increased to 112.0 million euros from 70.0 million euros, previous year. Earnings per share was 5.51 euros compared to 3.57 euros. Adjusted EBIT increased to 161.9 million euros from 101.5 million euros.

Second quarter net sales were 1.56 billion euros compared to 1.27 billion euros, previous year. Like-for-like sales growth (DIY) was 21.4%, for the quarter.

For the 2020/21 financial year, the company now projects adjusted EBIT to range between 270 million euros (previously: 230 million euros) and 330 million euros. Consolidated sales are now expected to show growth in a corridor of between plus 8% (previously: plus 5%) and plus 15%.

