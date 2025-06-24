Markets

HORNBACH Group Q1 Profit Rises, Net Sales Up 5.7%; Confirms Outlook For 2025/26

June 24, 2025 — 01:38 am EDT

(RTTNews) - HORNBACH Group reported first quarter consolidated earnings before taxes of 148.8 million euros compared to 131.3 million euros, prior year. Earnings per HORNBACH Holding share increased to 6.62 euros from 5.96 euros. Adjusted EBIT improved year-over-year by 10.4% to 161.7 million euros, mainly based on improved sales and gross profit. Consolidated net sales increased by 5.7% to 1.91 billion euros.

HORNBACH confirmed its forecast for the full year 2025/26. HORNBACH continues to expect sales at or slightly above the previous year's level and adjusted EBIT at the level of fiscal 2024/25.

