Hornbach Group FY20 Net Sales Rise; Expects Higher Adj. EBIT

(RTTNews) - German home improvement superstore operator Hornbach Group (HBAPF.PK) on Tuesday said that its net sales for full-year 2020 were up 15.4 percent to 5.5 billion euros from 4.7 billion euros in the previous year.

Net sales at the largest operating subgroup, Hornbach Baumarkt AG, were also up 15.6 percent to 5.1 billion euros. In Germany, Hornbach Baumarkt's sales rose 18 percent to 2.6 billion euros.

Net sales at Hornbach Baustoff Union GmbH subgroup climbed 13 percent from the prior year.

During the year, the number of DIY stores operated by the company rose nearly 2 percent to 163 from 160 last year.

For the year, the company expects adjusted EBIT to rise more than 40 percent to 325 million euros from 227 million euros reported last year. Preliminary adjusted EBIT at Hornbach Baumarkt climbed more than 50 percent to 280 million euros.

