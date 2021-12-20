HORNBACH Baumarkt Enters Delisting Agreement With HORNBACH Holding - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Board of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG (HBAPF.PK) has decided to conduct a delisting in coordination with HORNBACH Holding, which holds approximately 76.4% of the shares of HORNBACH Baumarkt. Under a delisting agreement, HORNBACH Holding has undertaken to offer to acquire the shares of other shareholders of HORNBACH Baumarkt for a cash consideration of 47.50 euros per share.

HORNBACH Baumarkt will submit an application for the revocation of the admission of the shares to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in due course, following the publication of the delisting tender offer by HORNBACH Holding. HORNBACH Baumarkt was listed separately from HORNBACH Holding after its IPO in 1993.

In the third quarter, HORNBACH Holding's net sales rose by 2.2% to 1.40 billion euros. At HORNBACH Baumarkt, net sales grew by 1.9% to 1.30 billion euros. The final results for the third quarter will be published on December 22, 2021.

