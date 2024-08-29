Hormel (HRL) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Hormel Foods (HRL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share, indicating a decline of 10% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.96 billion, representing a decrease of 0.3% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Hormel metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Retail' at $1.74 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -8.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- International' will likely reach $191.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Foodservice' should come in at $980.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Profit- Foodservice' reaching $154.64 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $146.27 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Profit- International' will reach $21.03 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.22 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Profit- Retail' of $101.91 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $151.13 million.



Shares of Hormel have demonstrated returns of +0.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HRL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

