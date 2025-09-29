Hormel Foods (WBAG:HRL) Price Target Decreased by 12.63% to 25.37

The average one-year price target for Hormel Foods (WBAG:HRL) has been revised to € 25,37 / share. This is a decrease of 12.63% from the prior estimate of € 29,04 dated August 21, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 21,43 to a high of € 30,30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.74% from the latest reported closing price of € 27,20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,210 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hormel Foods. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRL is 0.12%, an increase of 5.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.05% to 265,043K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,755K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,532K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRL by 10.73% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,274K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,082K shares , representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRL by 11.08% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,886K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,720K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRL by 52.81% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,806K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,288K shares , representing a decrease of 7.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRL by 93.05% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,677K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,503K shares , representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRL by 8.40% over the last quarter.

