Hormel Foods' Rochelle Foods Halts Production For Period Of 14 Days

(RTTNews) - Rochelle Foods, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL), said it will halt production for a period of 14 days following a notice of closure from the local health department.

The closure is in response to further spread of COVID-19 in the area and the impact on the production facility which makes retail and foodservice products.

The company said it has committed to pay its team members during these 14 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.