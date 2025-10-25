Hormel Foods Recalls About 215,000 Cases Of FIRE BRAISED Products Over Possible Metal Contamination

(RTTNews) - Hormel Foods Sales, LLC is voluntarily recalling approximately 215,258 cases—equivalent to 4,874,815 pounds—of its HORMEL FIRE BRAISED products. The affected items, marked with establishment number P-223, were distributed to foodservice operators across the United States and may contain extraneous metal material.

No other HORMEL products are involved in this recall. To date, there have been no reports of illness or injury associated with the affected products.

These items are sold exclusively to foodservice customers and are not available for direct consumer purchase. All impacted customers have been properly notified, the company said.

