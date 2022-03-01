Hormel Foods Reaffirms FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, branded food company Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) reaffirmed its earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company continues to project earnings in a range of $1.87 to $2.03 per share on net sales between $11.70 billion and $12.50 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.95 per share on net sales of $12.23 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

