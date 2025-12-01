Hormel Foods Readies for Q4 Earnings: Things to Watch for HRL Stock

Hormel Foods Corporation HRL is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on Dec. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.2 billion, implying a 2.1% rise from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has declined by 11.8% in the past 30 days to 30 cents per share, which indicates a drop of 28.6% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. HRL delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 5.6%, on average.

Things to Know Ahead of HRL’s Upcoming Results

Hormel Foods’ sales momentum has been supported by solid consumer demand across its protein-focused retail brands. Products such as SPAM, Hormel pepperoni, Jennie-O ground turkey and Wholly Guacamole continued to show healthy volume gains in the third quarter, with the Planters brand regaining distribution and household penetration. These trends position HRL’s Retail segment to remain a positive revenue driver in the upcoming results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Retail segment’s sales is pegged at $1,945 million for the fourth quarter, indicating an increase from $1,907 million reported in the year-ago period.



Foodservice volumes continue to outperform the broader industry, but soft traffic — especially in convenience stores — is a concern.



Input-cost inflation remains a major challenge. Pork and beef markets surged far more than Hormel Foods expected, creating a significant drag on margins in the last reported quarter. Management noted that these elevated costs have persisted into the early fourth quarter.



While the company has announced targeted pricing actions, retail pricing carries a lag, with more meaningful recovery expected only in fiscal 2026. HRL’s Transform and Modernize initiative continues to deliver savings, though not enough to fully counter inflation in the near term. This raises concerns for profitability.

Earnings Whispers for HRL

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Hormel Foods this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.



Hormel Foods has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00% at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

