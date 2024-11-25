News & Insights

Hormel Foods raises annual dividend 3% to $1.16 per share

November 25, 2024 — 08:05 pm EST

The Board of Directors of Hormel Foods (HRL) Corporation announced a 3% increase to the annual dividend to shareholders, marking the 59th consecutive annual dividend increase. The annual dividend on the common stock of the Corporation was raised to $1.16 per share from $1.13 per share.

