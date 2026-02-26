Hormel Foods Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y

Hormel Foods Corporation HRL reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with the top line increasing year over year while missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line declined year over year but beat the consensus mark.



Hormel Foods posted adjusted earnings of 34 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents. The bottom line decreased from 35 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales of $3,027.3 million increased 1.3% from $2,988.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The metric missed the consensus mark of $3,061 million. Volumes decreased 3.9% in the reported quarter.

HRL’s Quarterly Results: Key Metrics & Insights

Hormel Foods’ gross profit was $469.6 million, down from $475.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses were $238.4 million for the quarter, an increase from $237.5 million in the year-ago period.



Adjusted operating income was $247.4 million, a decrease from $254 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted operating margin was 8.2%, down from 8.5% reported in the year-ago quarter.

HRL Provides Q1 Revenues & Profit Insights by Segment

Net sales in the Retail unit decreased 2.2% year over year to $1,847.8 million, with volumes and organic volume down 6%, caused by the strategic exit from select non-core private label snack nut items and continued softness in branded and private label packaged deli products. Despite these challenges, key priority brands, including Jennie-O ground turkey and Planters snack nuts, delivered year-over-year net sales growth. The consensus estimate for segment sales was pegged at $1,937 million.



Segment profit decreased 19.3%, largely due to lower sales, elevated raw material input costs and increased logistics expenses.



Net sales in the Foodservice segment increased 7.3% to $998.2 million, while the consensus mark was $982 million. The organic net sales rose 7%, while volume and organic volume remained flat. The increase reflects broad-based growth across multiple channels and categories, with strong performance in customized solutions, premium prepared proteins and branded pepperoni.



Segment profit increased 12.8%, driven by the benefit of pricing actions that remained aligned with market dynamics.



Net sales in the International unit increased 7.6% year over year to $181.3 million, with volumes and organic volume up 1%, reflecting strong performance in multinational operations and branded exports, led by SPAM luncheon meat. Organic volume gains were primarily supported by growth in China and continued strength in branded exports. The consensus estimate for segment sales was pegged at $179 million.



Segment profit increased 9.9%, reflecting lower SG&A expenses and growth in China, partially offset by reduced export margins.

Hormel Foods’ Financial Health Snapshot

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $867.9 million and total long-term debt (excluding current maturities) of $2,851 million. In the fiscal first quarter, cash flow from operations was $349.2 million.



Hormel Foods prioritizes returning capital to its shareholders. The company returned nearly $160 million in the fiscal first quarter to its shareholders via dividends.

What to Expect From HRL in the Future?

Hormel Foods still expects fiscal 2026 net sales to be between $12.2 billion and $12.5 billion, supported by expected organic net sales growth of 1% to 4%. The company anticipates adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to be in the range of $1.43 to $1.51, with growth of 4% to 10%.



HRL stock has gained 9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 8.4%.



