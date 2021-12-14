Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.26

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) will increase its dividend on the 15th of February to US$0.26. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 2.1% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Hormel Foods' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Based on the last payment, Hormel Foods was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 16.7%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 57%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Hormel Foods Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:HRL Historic Dividend December 14th 2021

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.26 to US$1.04. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. However, Hormel Foods' EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

Our Thoughts On Hormel Foods' Dividend

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. While the payments look sustainable for now, earnings have been shrinking so the dividend could come under pressure in the future. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Given that earnings are not growing, the dividend does not look nearly so attractive. See if the 10 analysts are forecasting a turnaround in our free collection of analyst estimates here. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

