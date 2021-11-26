Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.26

The board of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 15th of February to US$0.26. The announced payment will take the dividend yield to 2.3%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Hormel Foods' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Based on the last dividend, Hormel Foods is earning enough to cover the payment, but the it makes up 138% of cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 16.9%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 60% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Hormel Foods Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:HRL Historic Dividend November 26th 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.26 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.04. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Although it's important to note that Hormel Foods' earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 0.2% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

Our Thoughts On Hormel Foods' Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Hormel Foods will make a great income stock. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Hormel Foods that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

