Hormel Foods Names Jacinth Smiley New CFO

(RTTNews) - Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) on Friday said Jacinth Smiley has been named as the company's next executive vice president and chief financial officer, succeeding Jim Sheehan, who plans to retire.

Jim Sheehan will retire at the end of the calendar year after 43 years of service, Hormel Foods stated.

Apart from the financial role, Smiley will also oversee the company's information technology area, the company noted.

Since joining Hormel Foods in 2021, Smiley has been leading the company's overall corporate strategy while serving as a member of the senior leadership team.

Smiley joined Hormel Foods in 2021 as group vice president of corporate strategy with more than 20 years experience in financial and accounting leadership positions at LyondellBasell, General Electric among others.

