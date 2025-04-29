Markets
HRL

Hormel Foods Launches Two New Chicken Varieties Of Hot-And-Eat Meal

April 29, 2025 — 08:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL), Tuesday announced the launch of two new chicken varieties of hot-and-eat meal: Hormel Square Table Tuscan Style Chicken and Hormel Square Table Maple Bourbon Chicken.

Tuscan Style Chicken offers tender, fully cooked chicken breast in a rich Tuscan-style sauce, whereas Maple Bourbon Chicken pairs tender chicken breast with savory uncured bacon in a sweet-and-smoky maple bourbon sauce.

The varieties, available at retail for $9.98, are expected to provide convenient meal solutions to customers.

In the pre-market hours, Hormel's stock is trading at $29.52 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HRL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.