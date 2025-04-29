Hormel Foods Launches Two New Chicken Varieties Of Hot-And-Eat Meal

(RTTNews) - Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL), Tuesday announced the launch of two new chicken varieties of hot-and-eat meal: Hormel Square Table Tuscan Style Chicken and Hormel Square Table Maple Bourbon Chicken.

Tuscan Style Chicken offers tender, fully cooked chicken breast in a rich Tuscan-style sauce, whereas Maple Bourbon Chicken pairs tender chicken breast with savory uncured bacon in a sweet-and-smoky maple bourbon sauce.

The varieties, available at retail for $9.98, are expected to provide convenient meal solutions to customers.

In the pre-market hours, Hormel's stock is trading at $29.52 on the New York Stock Exchange.

