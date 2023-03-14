Markets
Hormel Foods Launches HORMEL Sliced Chorizo

March 14, 2023 — 08:32 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Branded food company Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) announced Tuesday the launch of the new HORMEL Sliced Chorizo, made with premium ingredients and authentic Spanish spices like garlic, peppers, and pimento.

This new innovation has been specifically crafted to help consumers take their culinary game to the next level with flavors that are globally inspired and provide a slice of adventure to pizzas, paninis, tapas and more.

Each slice delivers a bold and savory flavor that adds depth to any dish and goes along with a wide range of meals, from breakfast to dinner. It's pre-sliced, so you can save time and get cooking right away!

New HORMEL Sliced Chorizo is available in 5 oz. packages, ideal for up to five servings. It retails about $4.49 - $4.79 and is available at retailers nationwide.

