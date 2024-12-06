News & Insights

Stocks

Hormel Foods’ IT Overhaul: Navigating Risks and Ensuring Market Competitiveness

December 06, 2024 — 01:00 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) has disclosed a new risk, in the Technology category.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hormel Foods Corp faces significant risks if it does not timely replace its legacy technologies. As the company invests heavily in updating its IT infrastructure, delays could heighten the risk of cybersecurity incidents, particularly if vendors discontinue security updates. Prolonged reliance on outdated systems could escalate IT maintenance costs, increase system downtime, and hinder the adoption of innovative technologies and sophisticated data analytics. The company’s ability to modernize its operations and maintain competitiveness in the market may be compromised if these challenges are not addressed promptly.

Overall, Wall Street has a Hold consensus rating on HRL stock based on 1 Buy, 2 Sells and 3 Holds.

To learn more about Hormel Foods Corp’s risk factors, click here.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HRL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.