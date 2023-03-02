Hormel Foods Issues FY23 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) said, for the full year, the company expects net sales growth of 1-3% compared to last year, consistent with its previous guidance. Full-year net earnings per share are now expected to be $1.70 to $1.82 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.89. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter earnings came in at $217.72 million, or $0.40 per share compared with $239.57 million, or $0.44 per share, last year. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Revenue for the first quarter fell 2.3% to $2.97 billion from $3.04 billion last year.

Jim Snee, CEO, said: "While many areas of the business performed ahead of last year, our results were disappointing and below our expectations, reflecting the persistent impact from inflationary pressures, supply chain inefficiencies and lower-than-expected sales volumes across our business segments."

Shares of Hormel Foods are down nearly 5% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

