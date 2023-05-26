Hormel Foods (HRL) Queued for Q2 Earnings: Factors to Note

Hormel Foods Corporation HRL is likely to register a top-and-bottom-line decline when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Jun 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3,060 million, suggesting a decrease of 1.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 39 cents per share. The projection indicates a decline of 18.8% from the figure reported in the year-ago period quarter. Hormel Foods has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 1.8%, on average.

Factors to Consider

Hormel Foods’ earnings have been under pressure due to higher inefficiencies in the supply chain stemming from increased inventory levels and softness in the snack nuts unit. In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, volumes in the Retail segment fell 13% year over year. The Foodservice segments volumes fell 6% in the fiscal first quarter. Volumes in the International unit went down 27%.

Planned volume declines across commodity pork and volume impacts on the turkey supply chain due to avian influenza or HPAI affected volumes. Any persistence of these factors remains a concern for the quarter under review.



Hormel Foods continues to operate in a volatile, complex and high-cost environment. Per the lastearnings call the company’s retail businesses, especially in the center store, continue to be disproportionately affected by increased inflationary pressures. That said, management has been on track with stabilizing margin pressures via pricing actions, operational cost management and supply-chain cost-saving initiatives.



Moreover, the favorable demand for its leading retail brands and strength in the Foodservice business are likely to have aided performance. Increased brand investments, innovation and HRL’s initial Go Forward initiative actions also bode well.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Hormel Foods this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Hormel Foods has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

