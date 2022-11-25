Hormel Foods' (HRL) Q4 Earnings Upcoming: What's in Store?

Hormel Foods Corporation HRL is likely to register a decrease in the top and bottom lines when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 30 before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3,295 million, suggesting a 4.6% decline from the prior-year reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share has been stable at 50 cents over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a decline of about 2% from the prior-year quarter.



This meat and food product company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.6%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 2.4%.

Hormel Foods Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Hormel Foods Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hormel Foods Corporation Quote

Factors to Note

Hormel Foods has been battling cost inflation. On its lastearnings call management highlighted that it anticipates cost inflation to persist, especially related to logistics, operations and raw material inputs.



Management pulled down its earnings guidance for fiscal 2022, which is now envisioned in the range of $1.78-$1.85 per share. This also raises concerns for the quarter under review. Moreover, export logistic constraints are a worry for export volumes.



However, Hormel Foods has been benefiting from its strong brand portfolio, backed by innovation and prudent acquisitions. The addition of the Planters snacking portfolio (June 2021) and Sadler’s Smokehouse (March 2020), among others, has been aiding the company. A focus on boosting capacity has also been an upside.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Hormel Foods this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Hormel Foods has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +4.42%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three other companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Dollar General DG currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.58% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of $2.55 suggests an increase of 22.6% from the year-ago quarter.



Dollar General’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $9.43 billion, which suggests a rise of 10.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. DG delivered an earnings beat of 2.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Kroger KR currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.95% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of 80 cents suggests an increase of 2.6% from the year-ago quarter.



Kroger’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $33.91 billion, which suggests a rise of 6.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. KR delivered an earnings beat of 15.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Casey's General Stores CASY currently has an Earnings ESP of +12.58% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register a bottom-line increase when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of $3.10 suggests an increase of 19.7% from the year-ago quarter.



Casey's General’s top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for CASY’s revenues is pegged at $4.16 billion, indicating an increase of 27.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. Casey's General has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.3%, on average.



